FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Saban denies offering ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith job

By JOHN ZENOR
 
Share

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban denies offering a job to ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith last year, citing the results of a background check as the reason.

The Crimson Tide’s connection with Smith surfaced with the release Friday of former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer’s texts and emails by Ohio State after an external investigation into what he knew about allegations of domestic violence made by Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith.

Meyer fired Smith in July 2018. Months earlier, Saban talked to Smith about a job, although accounts differ about whether an offer was extended.

“We talk to a lot of coaches about a lot of things,” Saban said Saturday at the Tide’s media day. “I really never did offer this guy a job. We did interview him and he did a nice job in the interview. But it’s when we did the background check, that we decided that it was a better opportunity to hire somebody else and that’s what we did.”

Other news
Women's Health Center of West Virginia Harm Reduction Coordinator Iris Sidikmanspeaks about a proposal from the clinic to add a syringe service its offerings during a public hearing at the Goodwill Prosperity Center in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Former abortion clinic pleads with residents to keep ‘open mind’ about syringe service program
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
FILE- Cars enter the Ultra Low Emission Zone that has come into force in London, Monday, April 8, 2019. A British court ruled against five London suburbs that tried to block a pollution tax on older cars in what is becoming a key issue in British politics as the dramatic impacts of climate change are being seen around the planet on Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
A pollution tax on older cars can be extended to London’s suburbs after a British court ruling

The receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator job went instead to Josh Gattis.

Ohio State investigated Meyer and suspended him for mishandling previous issues involving Smith. Meyer retired after the 2018 season.

Once Saban’s biggest SEC rival at Florida, Meyer wrote in two January 2018 texts, including one to Ohio State President Michael Drake, that Alabama had offered Smith an assistant coaching job. Meyer wrote Drake that Smith was among six members of his coaching staff offered other jobs.

Meyer also wrote that Alabama pursued four Ohio State assistants, including Smith, Greg Schiano, Kerry Coombs and Alex Grinch.

“I told him to stay and he turned it down,” Meyer wrote of Smith.

A text message from Smith to Meyer said: “They (the Tide) offered me the job and I wanted to sleep on it last night before deciding but it doesn’t feel right.”

It never got that far, according to Saban. He indicated it was a case of a coach using interest from another school as leverage with his employer.

“I think it’s pretty common that sometimes people that get interviewed someplace or someone calls and shows interest in them that...the way this profession works is that you go in and use that as leverage to try to improve your situation where you are now,” Saban said.

On Saturday, Alabama held its media and fan day with an open practice at Bryant Denny Stadium. A notable absence was linebacker Eyabi Anoma.

The former five-star recruit has been dismissed from school, Saban said. He declined to elaborate on the reason.

“The guy was dismissed from school, and that’s really all I can say about it,” Saban said.

Anoma was the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. He had nine tackles in 12 games last season, including two for a loss.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25