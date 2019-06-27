FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sadio Mane’s Senegal loses to Algeria at African Cup

By GERALD IMRAY
 
Share

Sadio Mane and Senegal were left beaten — and a bit bruised — by Algeria at the African Cup of Nations as one of the title favorites had a setback on Thursday.

Algeria won 1-0 thanks to Youcef Belaili’s goal early in the second half of the Group C game in Cairo. That put Algeria through to the last 16 with two wins from two games and left Senegal, the top-ranked team in Africa, with work to do.

Algeria’s physical style knocked Senegal off its stride as the Algerians dished out foul after foul and benefited from the leniency of referee Janny Sikazwe of Zambia.

Mane deserved a penalty for Senegal in the 72nd minute when he was hacked down by two defenders. Sikazwe didn’t award it despite Amir Bensebaini and Adlane Guedioura both fouling Mane. The incident happened right in front of the ref.

Other news
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, visit the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons, a UN facilitated body tasked with uncovering the fate of Greek and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared during inter communal fighting in the 1960s and a 1974 Turkish invasion that ethnically split the island nation, at a United Nations compound inside the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 28, 2023. The two leaders appealed to those with any information leading to the discovery of remains of the missing to step forward, especially as many are now passing away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Divided Cyprus’ rival leaders appeal for information on the missing as eyewitnesses die
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye

Mane dragged himself to his feet and just looked at Sikazwe.

Senegal plays Kenya in what’s now become a must-win last group game for the West Africans, who have never won the African Cup. The closest Senegal has come was losing the final in 2002. Senegal has played at 15 editions of the tournament without winning the top prize and many thought this might finally be the year.

Senegal beat Tanzania 2-0 in its opening game and started well against Algeria, with Mane racing down the left wing and sending in a dangerous cross in the second minute.

But Mane was locked out by Algeria’s defense after that and, apart from the penalty incident, his most meaningful contribution was heading just over the crossbar from a corner in the final act of the game.

The game was billed as a battle between two Premier League players, Liverpool’s Mane and Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City. Neither was prominent in temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) in the Egyptian capital.

Belaili took his chance clinically in the 49th minute for the only goal. Sofiane Feghouli raced to the byline and cut a cross back to the top of the penalty area. Belaili took one touch to control the ball and hit a right-footed shot into the net through a group of defenders. Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy stood unmoved.

Senegal’s best chance of equalizing came with 10 minutes to go when Youssouf Sabaly’s powerful long-range shot was blocked by Algeria keeper Rais M’Bolhi. The rebound fell to Mbaye Diagne, whose header went wide with the goal at his mercy.

Madagascar beat Burundi 1-0 in the day’s first game, putting tournament debutant Madagascar on the brink of qualifying for the last 16 from Group B. Madagascar won it after Marco Ilaimaharita whipped a free kick into the top left corner from just outside the area.

The newcomer needs a draw against Nigeria to be sure of going through, or for Guinea to fail to beat Burundi. Madagascar could also qualify as one of the best third-place teams. This African Cup has been increased from 16 to 24 teams so the top two from each of the six groups progress and are joined by the four best third-place finishers.

Kenya also improved its prospects when it came back from 1-0 and 2-1 down to beat Tanzania 3-2 and eliminate its East African rival from the tournament.

Michael Olunga scored the first and last goals for Kenya. His first was a bicycle kick and the winner a low shot that went in off the post, settling an end-to-end battle and sending home the Tanzanians, who are coached by former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amunike.

The Kenya-Senegal game will decide who finishes in the top two places in the group with Algeria.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports