FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Saints add Jacquizz Rodgers, waive Rob Kelley

 
Share

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are giving veteran running back Jacquizz Rodgers a chance to make his third different team in the NFC South Division.

The 29-year-old Rodgers, who practiced with New Orleans on Saturday for the first time, has been added to the roster in place of former Washington Redskins and Tulane running back Rob Kelley. The Saints waived Kelley after bringing him in earlier this week.

Rodgers says signing with the Saints was a “no-brainer” because New Orleans consistently has fielded one of the NFL’s top offenses under coach Sean Payton and has a history of making good use of versatile running backs as both rushers and receivers.

Rodgers has played eight seasons in the NFL with Atlanta, Chicago and Tampa Bay. Last season he gained 410 yards from scrimmage, with 304 yards coming on receptions.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL