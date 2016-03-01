Saints formally release receiver Colston

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have formally released the franchise’s career receiving leader Marques Colston.

The move appeared on the NFL’s official transactions list Monday and indicates that Colston’s contract was terminated with a “failed physical” designation.

The 32-year-old Colston missed the last two games of the season with a chest injury. The Associated Press reported last week that Colston had been informed he was being released.

A seventh-round draft choice out of Hofstra in 2006, the 6-foot-4 Colston owns Saints receiving records for catches with 711, yards with 9,759 and touchdowns with 72.

Playing through various injuries in recent years, Colston had his least productive season in 2015, with 520 yards and four TDs.

Cutting Colston will provide New Orleans more than $3 million in salary-cap relief.

___

