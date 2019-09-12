Saints-Rams Preview Capsule

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Saints-Rams Preview Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (1-0) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (1-0)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Rams by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - New Orleans 1-0; Los Angeles 1-0

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee on Friday, July 28, 2023, wouldn't say whether his proposal to keep firearms away from dangerous people has enough support inside Tennessee's Republican-dominant Statehouse to survive the upcoming special legislative session. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal
VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy, left, and Gov. Roy Cooper participate in a a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, July 28, 2003, at the future site of a VinFast plant, an electric vehicle manufacturer, in Moncure, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Vietnam car maker begins build for North Carolina electric vehicle plant that will employ thousands

SERIES RECORD - Rams lead 42-34

LAST MEETING - Rams beat Saints 26-23, OT, Jan. 20

LAST WEEK - Saints beat Texans 30-28; Rams beat Panthers 30-27

AP PRO32 RANKING - Saints No. 3, Rams No. 4

SAINTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (7), PASS (7).

SAINTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (30), PASS (13).

RAMS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (5), PASS (24).

RAMS DEFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (24), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Rematch of last season’s NFC championship game, won 26-23 in overtime by Rams after notorious uncalled pass interference by LA’s Nickell Robey-Coleman late in regulation. ... Saints fan who sued NFL over no-call dropped suit this week after Louisiana Supreme Court dismissed it last week. ... Rams have won four of last six meetings between NFC powers. ... Both teams won tough regular-season openers, and both had multiple receivers with at least seven catches. Saints survived wild finish against Houston, while Rams never trailed at Carolina. ... Saints’ Alvin Kamara and Rams’ Todd Gurley are only players with at least 3,000 yards from scrimmage and 30 TDs since 2017. ... Kamara averages 138.3 yards from scrimmage per game against Rams. ... Saints QB Drew Brees has passed for 902 yards with nine TDs and no interceptions in last three meetings with Rams. Brees needs 193 yards passing to become first quarterback to top 75,000 career yards. ... DE Cameron Jordan has three sacks in last three games against Rams. ... Home opener of Rams’ final season at Coliseum before moving to Inglewood stadium next season. ... Rams WR Brandin Cooks had 221 combined yards receiving in two meetings last season with Saints, his former team. That’s Cooks’ highest single-season total against any opponent. ... Rams QB Jared Goff is making 40th career start. He is 233 yards passing away from 10,000 in career. ... Gurley answered months of offseason speculation about knee health with 101 yards from scrimmage in opener. Saints have held him to 98.7 yards from scrimmage per game in three career meetings. ... LB Cory Littleton racked up career-high 14 tackles in opener. ... DE Dante Fowler got off to hot start with two sacks in Week 1. His overtime hit on Brees in NFC title game forced interception that led to Greg Zuerlein’s winning 57-yard field goal. ... DT Aaron Donald had quiet opener in Carolina. He had 9 ½ sacks in eight home games last season. ... Fantasy tip: Rams RB Malcolm Brown might still be sitting on your waiver wire, but had 53 yards rushing, two touchdowns last week while getting ample playing time promised by Sean McVay. Could be Rams’ red-zone specialist.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL