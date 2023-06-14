Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

 
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4618.719
Reno (Arizona)3628.56310
Round Rock (Texas)3628.56310
Tacoma (Seattle)3232.50014
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3034.46916
Sugar Land (Houston)3034.46916
Las Vegas (Oakland)2935.45317
Sacramento (San Francisco)2935.45317
El Paso (San Diego)2836.43818
Albuquerque (Colorado)2440.37522

___

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 8, Round Rock 6

Other news
The Bible is read aloud at the Utah Capitol, Monday, Nov. 25, 2013. The Bible has been banned at elementary and middle schools in the Davis School District north of Salt Lake City, after a review committee decided it wasn't age appropriate "due to vulgarity or violence." (Steve Griffin/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools ‘due to vulgarity or violence’
The Good Book is being treated like a bad book in Utah after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children.
A farming field across the street west of the Leap Ahead Daycare facility, is shown Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Spanish Fork, Utah. A 2-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at day care in Utah, the facility's owner and authorities said. Spanish Fork police believe the bullet came from a pellet or air gun shot from the field across the street of the facility, Lt. Clay Slaymaker said. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Man shooting air rifle near Utah day care is person of interest for wounding toddler
SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — A man shooting birds in suburban Utah with a .22-caliber air rifle is a person of interest for wounding a toddler in the head outside a day care center this week, authorities said Wednesday.
Lane Mugleston, the owner of Leap Ahead Daycare, speaks to reporters Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Spanish Fork, Utah. A 2-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at day care in Utah, the facility's owner and authorities said. Spanish Fork police believe the bullet came from a pellet or air gun shot from a farming field across the street west of the facility, Lt. Clay Slaymaker said. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Toddler shot by stray bullet at Utah day care while playing outside
Police say a 2-year-old was shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at day care in Utah.
This image provided by the City of Draper, Utah, shows one of two unstable homes that collapsed down a hill in Draper, Utah on Saturday, April 22, 2023. No one was injured when the unoccupied houses broke apart. Officials, who had ordered occupants of the two homes to evacuate the properties in late October 2022, say the homes had been in danger due to sliding that resulted from shifting ground and breaks in the foundations. (City of Draper, Utah, via AP)
2 empty suburban Utah homes collapse down hill; nobody hurt
DRAPER, UTAH (AP) — Two dangerously unstable homes whose occupants were ordered to evacuate six months ago collapsed down a hill Saturday in suburban Salt Lake City.

Sacramento 18, Las Vegas 2

Tacoma 8, Reno 7

Oklahoma City 24, El Paso 5

Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 6

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tacoma 3, Albuquerque 2

Oklahoma City 17, Salt Lake 8

Round Rock 8, El Paso 5

Sugar Land 9, Sacramento 8

Reno 11, Las Vegas 2

Wednesday’s Games

Albuquerque at Tacoma, 2:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.