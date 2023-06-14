Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|46
|18
|.719
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|36
|28
|.563
|10
|Round Rock (Texas)
|36
|28
|.563
|10
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|32
|32
|.500
|14
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|30
|34
|.469
|16
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|30
|34
|.469
|16
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|29
|35
|.453
|17
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|29
|35
|.453
|17
|El Paso (San Diego)
|28
|36
|.438
|18
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|24
|40
|.375
|22
___
|Sunday’s Games
Salt Lake 8, Round Rock 6
Sacramento 18, Las Vegas 2
Tacoma 8, Reno 7
Oklahoma City 24, El Paso 5
Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 6
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Tacoma 3, Albuquerque 2
Oklahoma City 17, Salt Lake 8
Round Rock 8, El Paso 5
Sugar Land 9, Sacramento 8
Reno 11, Las Vegas 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Albuquerque at Tacoma, 2:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.