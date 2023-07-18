Blue Jays host the Padres in first of 3-game series

San Diego Padres (44-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-41, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 3.29 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-7, 5.91 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -116, Blue Jays -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Toronto is 26-18 in home games and 53-41 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 23-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego has a 19-27 record on the road and a 44-50 record overall. The Padres are 21-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 home runs, 32 walks and 60 RBI while hitting .274 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 14-for-45 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 17 home runs while slugging .521. Manny Machado is 13-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .265 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Padres: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (side), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: day-to-day (ankle), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.