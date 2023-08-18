Diamondbacks aim to keep win streak alive against the Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks (62-60, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (58-64, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-6, 6.91 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (4-6, 4.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -179, Diamondbacks +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks seek to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has gone 32-30 at home and 58-64 overall. The Padres have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .325.

Arizona has a 32-29 record on the road and a 62-60 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 48-29 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Friday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Padres with 50 extra base hits (25 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs). Gary Sanchez is 9-for-33 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 59 RBI while hitting .272 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 15-for-39 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hip), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.