Padres face the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (45-42, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (39-46, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (7-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (6-2, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -120, Angels +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Angels.

San Diego is 21-22 in home games and 39-46 overall. The Padres are 30-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 45-42 record overall and a 22-22 record in road games. The Angels have a 24-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .286 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 44 RBI. Juan Soto is 12-for-35 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ohtani leads the Angels with a .303 batting average, and has 15 doubles, five triples, 31 home runs, 47 walks and 68 RBI. Brandon Drury is 14-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .259 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 4-6, .280 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Yu Darvish: day-to-day (illness), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Angels: Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

