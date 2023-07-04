FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Padres face the Angels leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Angels (45-42, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (39-46, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (7-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (6-2, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Angels’ Ohtani leaves with blister after giving up 2 homers in 8-5 loss to Padres, Musgrove
Two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels left with a blister on his right middle finger after allowing consecutive home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning of an 8-5 loss to Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game with blister, says he doesn’t plan to pitch in All-Star Game
Shohei Ohtani says he’s not planning to pitch in the All-Star Game next week after leaving the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres with a blister on the middle finger of his right hand Tuesday.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Snell helps quiet Ohtani and Trout; Bogaerts hits 3-run shot in Padres’ 10-3 win over Angels
Blake Snell helped keep All-Star sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the ballpark, and Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer that sent the disappointing San Diego Padres to a 10-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels.
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer waits as Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
The Padres and Mets are running out of time to turn around disappointing seasons
The San Diego Padres and New York Mets are two of baseball’s biggest disappointments so far. The fact that both teams are currently 38-46 feels like an appropriate symmetry.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -120, Angels +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Angels.

San Diego is 21-22 in home games and 39-46 overall. The Padres are 30-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 45-42 record overall and a 22-22 record in road games. The Angels have a 24-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .286 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 44 RBI. Juan Soto is 12-for-35 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ohtani leads the Angels with a .303 batting average, and has 15 doubles, five triples, 31 home runs, 47 walks and 68 RBI. Brandon Drury is 14-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .259 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 4-6, .280 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Yu Darvish: day-to-day (illness), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Angels: Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.