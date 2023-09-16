Rosh Hashana
Padres play the Athletics leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
 
San Diego Padres (70-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-101, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (0-3, 5.55 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Athletics: Mason Miller (0-2, 2.84 ERA, .91 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -152, Athletics +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Oakland Athletics leading the series 1-0.

Oakland is 24-48 at home and 46-101 overall. The Athletics have a 31-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego is 70-78 overall and 31-42 in road games. The Padres have a 35-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 23 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 7-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 28 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-39 with six doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Padres: 5-5, .253 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Padres: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.