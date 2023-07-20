People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Powerball has a winner
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
Women’s World Cup kicks off
Stanford University president resigns
In-N-Out bans masks

Padres try to sweep series against the Blue Jays

By The Associated Press
 
San Diego Padres (46-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-43, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (6-7, 2.80 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (9-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

Other news
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado celebrates his two-run single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Machado drives in 2, Darvish pitches 6 innings for win as Padres blank Jays 2-0
Yu Darvish and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, Manny Machado drove in the only runs of the game with a two-run single and the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0.
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto, left, celebrates his two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with Xander Bogaerts (2) and Fernando Tatis Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Juan Soto hits 2-run homer, Joe Musgrove wins 8th straight decision as Padres beat Blue Jays 9-1
Juan Soto hit a two-run homer, Joe Musgrove pitched six sharp innings to win his eighth straight decision and the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1.
Doug Johnson senior vice president and executive producer for Major League Baseball, watches as producers and directers prepare to broadcast a baseball game between Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
How does MLB take over a local broadcast? Even with months of planning, it’s a mad scramble
Major League Baseball’s takeover of San Diego Padres’ broadcasts involved months of planning, a playbook MLB is following this week with Arizona Diamondbacks’ telecasts.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, right, slides into third past San Diego Padres third baseman Rougned Odor to advance on a single by Brandon Marsh during the eighth inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Padres cut veteran INF Odor, activate C Campusano before game at Toronto
Infielder Rougned Odor was cut by the struggling San Diego Padres. who activated catcher Luis Campusano from the 60-day injured list before a game at Toronto.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -121, Blue Jays +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Toronto Blue Jays play in the final game of a three-game series. The Padres will sweep the series with a win.

Toronto has a 26-20 record at home and a 53-43 record overall. The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .414.

San Diego has a 21-27 record in road games and a 46-50 record overall. The Padres have hit 121 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads Toronto with 16 home runs while slugging .496. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-38 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 13 doubles and 18 home runs for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 10-for-35 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (side), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.