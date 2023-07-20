Padres try to sweep series against the Blue Jays

San Diego Padres (46-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-43, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (6-7, 2.80 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (9-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -121, Blue Jays +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Toronto Blue Jays play in the final game of a three-game series. The Padres will sweep the series with a win.

Toronto has a 26-20 record at home and a 53-43 record overall. The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .414.

San Diego has a 21-27 record in road games and a 46-50 record overall. The Padres have hit 121 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads Toronto with 16 home runs while slugging .496. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-38 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 13 doubles and 18 home runs for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 10-for-35 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (side), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.