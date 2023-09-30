Government shutdown
Tupac Shakur arrest
Dianne Feinstein
New York flooding
Clemson Tigers football

Padres try to continue road win streak in matchup against the White Sox

By The Associated Press
 
Share

San Diego Padres (80-80, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-99, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (13-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (9-8, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -158, White Sox +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
San Diego Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla, left, talks with relief pitcher Robert Suarez and catcher Brett Sullivan during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
High-spending Padres eliminated despite 3-2 win over White Sox
San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham, left, runs toward Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the 10th inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Padres keep playoff hopes alive, beat Giants 5-2 in 10th for first extra-inning win
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto gestures after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Lugo, Soto keep Padres’ slim playoff hopes alive with 4-0 win over Giants

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Chicago White Sox trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Chicago is 31-48 at home and 61-99 overall. The White Sox have a 35-80 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

San Diego has gone 36-43 in road games and 80-80 overall. The Padres have hit 205 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eloy Jimenez has 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 64 RBI for the White Sox. Yoan Moncada is 10-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Padres with a .285 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 58 RBI. Juan Soto is 15-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 8-2, .277 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (calf), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Padres: Luis Campusano: day-to-day (ankle), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.