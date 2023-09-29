Padres visit the White Sox to start 3-game series

San Diego Padres (79-80, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-98, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Martinez (5-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-8, 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 207 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -141, White Sox +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Chicago has gone 31-47 at home and 61-98 overall. The White Sox have a 47-19 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 79-80 record overall and a 35-43 record in road games. The Padres have a 59-25 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Xander Bogaerts has a .283 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 31 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs. Juan Soto is 17-for-39 with five home runs and 16 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Padres: 8-2, .293 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (calf), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Padres: Luis Campusano: day-to-day (ankle), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

