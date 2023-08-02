FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Rockies and Padres meet to determine series winner

By The Associated Press
 
San Diego Padres (53-55, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-65, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-11, 4.79 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -240, Rockies +196; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Colorado is 25-29 at home and 42-65 overall. The Rockies have a 21-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego is 53-55 overall and 24-30 in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.72 ERA, which leads MLB.

The teams play Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz leads the Rockies with a .275 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 48 RBI. Ryan McMahon is 13-for-39 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 22 home runs while slugging .520. Ha-Seong Kim is 15-for-33 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Padres: 6-4, .276 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.