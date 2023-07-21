Padres visit the Tigers to open 3-game series

San Diego Padres (46-51, fourth in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (44-52, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (1-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -141, Tigers +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the San Diego Padres on Friday to start a three-game series.

Detroit has gone 20-25 in home games and 44-52 overall. The Tigers have gone 30-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has a 46-51 record overall and a 21-28 record on the road. The Padres have a 5-16 record in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach McKinstry has 12 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 8-for-36 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 13 doubles and 18 home runs for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 11-for-33 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.44 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.