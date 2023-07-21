FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Padres visit the Tigers to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
San Diego Padres (46-51, fourth in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (44-52, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (1-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

Other news
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt works against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Toronto Thursday July 20, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Guerrero and Kirk HR, Bassitt wins as Blue Jays blank Padres 4-0 to avoid sweep
Chris Bassitt combined with three relievers on a six-hitter, and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the San Diego Padres 4-0.
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado celebrates his two-run single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Machado drives in 2, Darvish pitches 6 innings for win as Padres blank Jays 2-0
Yu Darvish and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, Manny Machado drove in the only runs of the game with a two-run single and the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0.
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto, left, celebrates his two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with Xander Bogaerts (2) and Fernando Tatis Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Juan Soto hits 2-run homer, Joe Musgrove wins 8th straight decision as Padres beat Blue Jays 9-1
Juan Soto hit a two-run homer, Joe Musgrove pitched six sharp innings to win his eighth straight decision and the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1.
Doug Johnson senior vice president and executive producer for Major League Baseball, watches as producers and directers prepare to broadcast a baseball game between Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
How does MLB take over a local broadcast? Even with months of planning, it’s a mad scramble
Major League Baseball’s takeover of San Diego Padres’ broadcasts involved months of planning, a playbook MLB is following this week with Arizona Diamondbacks’ telecasts.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -141, Tigers +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the San Diego Padres on Friday to start a three-game series.

Detroit has gone 20-25 in home games and 44-52 overall. The Tigers have gone 30-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has a 46-51 record overall and a 21-28 record on the road. The Padres have a 5-16 record in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach McKinstry has 12 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 8-for-36 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 13 doubles and 18 home runs for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 11-for-33 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.44 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.