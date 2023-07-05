Angels look to end road skid, take on the Padres

Los Angeles Angels (45-43, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (40-46, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (4-7, 4.69 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -175, Angels +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the San Diego Padres looking to break a three-game road slide.

San Diego is 40-46 overall and 22-22 in home games. The Padres have gone 19-36 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Los Angeles has a 22-23 record on the road and a 45-43 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 47 RBI for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 10-for-37 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples and 31 home runs while hitting .300 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 13-for-36 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 3-7, .230 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Yu Darvish: day-to-day (illness), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (shin), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (finger blister), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

