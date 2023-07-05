FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Angels look to end road skid, take on the Padres

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Angels (45-43, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (40-46, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (4-7, 4.69 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

Other news
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Angels’ Ohtani leaves with blister after giving up 2 homers in 8-5 loss to Padres, Musgrove
Two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels left with a blister on his right middle finger after allowing consecutive home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning of an 8-5 loss to Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game with blister, says he doesn’t plan to pitch in All-Star Game
Shohei Ohtani says he’s not planning to pitch in the All-Star Game next week after leaving the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres with a blister on the middle finger of his right hand Tuesday.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Snell helps quiet Ohtani and Trout; Bogaerts hits 3-run shot in Padres’ 10-3 win over Angels
Blake Snell helped keep All-Star sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the ballpark, and Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer that sent the disappointing San Diego Padres to a 10-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels.
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer waits as Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
The Padres and Mets are running out of time to turn around disappointing seasons
The San Diego Padres and New York Mets are two of baseball’s biggest disappointments so far. The fact that both teams are currently 38-46 feels like an appropriate symmetry.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -175, Angels +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the San Diego Padres looking to break a three-game road slide.

San Diego is 40-46 overall and 22-22 in home games. The Padres have gone 19-36 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Los Angeles has a 22-23 record on the road and a 45-43 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 47 RBI for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 10-for-37 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples and 31 home runs while hitting .300 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 13-for-36 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 3-7, .230 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Yu Darvish: day-to-day (illness), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (shin), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (finger blister), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.