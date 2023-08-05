FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Dodgers bring win streak into matchup with the Padres

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (54-56, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Padres: Blake Snell (8-8, 2.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 156 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play the San Diego Padres.

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. moves away from an inside pitch while batting during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Taylor, Dodgers rally for 5 runs in the 8th to beat the Padres 10-5
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, July 10, 2015. Former World Series MVP and four-time All-Star Hamels has retired after his attempt at a comeback with his hometown San Diego Padres fell short. The Padres signed Hamels to a minor league contract in February. They announced his retirement, which agent John Boggs confirmed. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Former World Series MVP Cole Hamels retires after comeback attempt falls shorts
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a Texas Rangers batter during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Padres righty Joe Musgrove shut down for at least 3 weeks with shoulder inflammation

San Diego has gone 29-26 at home and 54-56 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.75 ERA, which leads MLB.

Los Angeles is 29-25 on the road and 63-45 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .457 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers hold a 6-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .266 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 16-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 40 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 13-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (wrist), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (hamstring), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.