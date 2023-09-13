Taylor Swift tops VMAs
Freeman leads Dodgers against the Padres after 4-hit performance

By The Associated Press
 
San Diego Padres (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (88-56, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (13-9, 2.57 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 209 strikeouts); Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot (3-0, .86 ERA, .52 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -132, Padres +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres after Freddie Freeman had four hits against the Padres on Tuesday.

Los Angeles is 48-25 at home and 88-56 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .461 slugging percentage to rank second in MLB.

San Diego has a 29-42 record on the road and a 68-78 record overall. The Padres have the ninth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.98.

The matchup Wednesday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers hold a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 39 home runs while slugging .607. Freeman is 14-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 20 doubles, 28 home runs and 84 RBI for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 8-for-42 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .283 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.