Marlins aim to break losing streak in matchup with the Padres

Miami Marlins (64-62, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (60-66, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (8-8, 4.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 160 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (10-8, 2.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 176 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -130, Marlins +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a three-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 60-66 record overall and a 34-32 record at home. The Padres are 6-19 in games decided by one run.

Miami is 27-35 on the road and 64-62 overall. The Marlins are 48-18 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Padres are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado is third on the Padres with 42 extra base hits (18 doubles and 24 home runs). Ha-Seong Kim is 8-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 58 RBI for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 9-for-37 with five home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.68 ERA, even run differential

Marlins: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Marlins: Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (illness), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.