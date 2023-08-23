Padres and Marlins meet in series rubber match

Miami Marlins (65-62, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (60-67, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-10, 4.16 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (4-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -123, Marlins +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego is 34-33 in home games and 60-67 overall. The Padres have gone 30-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Miami has a 28-35 record in road games and a 65-62 record overall. The Marlins have gone 29-52 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Padres hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 75 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 6-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler has 20 doubles, 33 home runs and 68 RBI while hitting .240 for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 18-for-38 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.64 ERA, even run differential

Marlins: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (illness), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.