Brewers host the Padres, aim to continue home win streak

San Diego Padres (61-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (70-57, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (8-9, 4.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 2.89 ERA, .86 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -124, Padres +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee is 35-27 at home and 70-57 overall. The Brewers have a 45-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego is 61-67 overall and 26-34 in road games. Padres hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 68 RBI for the Brewers. Carlos Santana is 9-for-42 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 24 home runs while slugging .482. Ha-Seong Kim is 9-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 5-5, .203 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (hamstring), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.