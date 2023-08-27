Jacksonville store shooting
Bob Barker dies at 99
Florida state of emergency
March on Washington, 60 years later
FIFA suspends Spain soccer head

Brewers host the Padres on home winning streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

San Diego Padres (61-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (72-57, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (10-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -121, Brewers +101; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames douces Andruw Monasterio after a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 5-4. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
William Contreras hits 2-run double as Brewers beat Padres 5-4 for 7th straight win
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth crosses home plate on his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Padres place Jake Cronenworth on the 10-day IL with a fractured right wrist, ending his season
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Tellez homers for 1st time in three months as Brewers beat Padres 7-3 for 6th straight win

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they face the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee has a 72-57 record overall and a 37-27 record in home games. The Brewers are 26-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Diego has gone 26-36 in road games and 61-69 overall. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .408.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .282 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 25 home runs while slugging .462. Garrett Cooper is 9-for-27 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 4-6, .186 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.