Alvarez leads Mets against the Padres after 4-hit outing

By The Associated Press
 
New York Mets (42-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (41-47, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (2-6, 6.61 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (5-7, 3.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach reacts after hitting an RBI-single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
McNeil doubles in go-ahead run, the Mets beat the Padres 7-5 to win 6th straight
Jeff McNeil doubled in Starling Marte with the go-ahead run on the first pitch of the 10th inning and the New York Mets extended their winning streak to a season-high six games by beating the San Diego Padres 7-5 in a matchup of high-priced, underperforming teams.
New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez hits a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Lindor homers and triples twice, Mets bash Diamondbacks 9-0 to win fifth straight
Francisco Lindor homered and had two triples among his five hits, Francisco Alvarez homered for the third straight game and the New York Mets crushed the the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-0.
New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez, right, celebrates his game-tying home run next to Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. Alvarez had just rounded first, and turned toward the Mets' dugout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Down to last strike, the Mets rally on Alvarez’s homer and Canha’s triple to beat the D-backs 2-1
Francisco Alvarez homered to tie it with two outs in the ninth, Mark Canha tripled in the go-ahead run and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday night.
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado watches his home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Machado homers, Padres win 5-3 while holding Ohtani hitless in series sweep
Manny Machado became the career home run leader at Petco Park and drove in three runs for the San Diego Padres, who held two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani hitless in a three-game sweep secured with a 5-3 win.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -172, Mets +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the San Diego Padres after Francisco Alvarez had four hits against the Padres on Friday.

San Diego is 41-47 overall and 23-23 in home games. The Padres have the eighth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.87.

New York has a 22-27 record in road games and a 42-46 record overall. The Mets are 30-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .286 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 19 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. Manny Machado is 13-for-43 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 19 home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI while hitting .239 for the Mets. Tommy Pham is 16-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mets: 7-3, .272 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Mets: Brett Baty: day-to-day (hamstring), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.