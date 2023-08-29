Cardinals aim to stop 4-game slide, take on the Padres

San Diego Padres (62-70, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (56-76, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (5-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Cardinals: Zack Thompson (3-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -148, Cardinals +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the San Diego Padres as losers of four games in a row.

St. Louis is 56-76 overall and 28-38 at home. The Cardinals have a 10-23 record in games decided by one run.

San Diego is 62-70 overall and 27-37 on the road. The Padres are 46-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has a .278 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs. Paul Goldschmidt is 10-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 26 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs while hitting .260 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 9-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .198 batting average, 6.99 ERA, outscored by 46 runs

Padres: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Matthew Liberatore: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.