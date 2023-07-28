Rangers visit the Padres to start 3-game series

Texas Rangers (60-43, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (49-54, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (8-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (9-3, 3.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -169, Rangers +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Texas Rangers on Friday to start a three-game series.

San Diego has a 49-54 record overall and a 26-25 record at home. The Padres are 37-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Texas is 60-43 overall and 26-23 in road games. The Rangers have the best team on-base percentage in the majors at .343.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Padres with 44 extra base hits (24 doubles and 20 home runs). Ha-Seong Kim is 14-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 47 extra base hits (22 doubles and 25 home runs). Marcus Semien is 14-for-38 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (july), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rangers: Jonah Heim: day-to-day (wrist), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (thumb), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.