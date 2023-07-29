This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers meet in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Texas Rangers (60-44, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (50-54, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (8-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (7-7, 4.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -169, Rangers +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego is 27-25 at home and 50-54 overall. The Padres are 26-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Texas has a 26-24 record on the road and a 60-44 record overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 4.23 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 24 doubles and 20 home runs for the Padres. Gary Sanchez is 8-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe has 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 57 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 13-for-40 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .246 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .260 batting average, 6.51 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (july), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rangers: Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.