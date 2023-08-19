Lolita the orca dies
Harris II leads Braves against the Giants after 4-hit outing

By The Associated Press
 
San Francisco Giants (64-58, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (79-42, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-9, 3.42 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Braves: Yonny Chirinos (5-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -119, Giants -100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, right, gestures toward home plate umpire Chad Whitson after being ejected by Whitson during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Giants and the Tampa Bay Rays in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, center, celebrates with Christian Bethancourt, left, after hitting an inside-the-park home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants after Michael Harris II had four hits on Friday in a 4-0 win over the Giants.

Atlanta has gone 41-20 in home games and 79-42 overall. The Braves have gone 37-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has gone 29-30 on the road and 64-58 overall. The Giants rank 10th in the NL with 133 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 43 home runs while slugging .608. Ozzie Albies is 16-for-45 with a double, four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with 16 home runs while slugging .535. Michael Conforto is 10-for-31 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .303 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 48 runs

Giants: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Mark Mathias: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.