Giants take on the Braves in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Braves (82-44, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (66-61, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (14-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 227 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (9-9, 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -156, Giants +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Atlanta Braves on Friday to start a three-game series.

San Francisco has gone 35-28 in home games and 66-61 overall. The Giants are 34-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta is 82-44 overall and 38-22 on the road. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which leads the NL.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 46 RBI for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 5-for-35 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 30 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs while hitting .335 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 18-for-34 with five doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Braves: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.