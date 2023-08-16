Giants and Rays play, winner claims 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (72-50, second in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (64-56, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Aaron Civale (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -111, Rays -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco is 35-27 in home games and 64-56 overall. The Giants have hit 133 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Tampa Bay has gone 32-28 in road games and 72-50 overall. The Rays have gone 39-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 RBI for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 11-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 60 RBI for the Rays. Jose Siri is 7-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.