Rays meet the Giants with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
 
Tampa Bay Rays (72-49, second in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (63-56, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -110, Rays -110

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 34-27 at home and 63-56 overall. The Giants have a 45-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tampa Bay has a 32-27 record on the road and a 72-49 record overall. The Rays have gone 36-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads the Giants with 15 home runs while slugging .408. Wilmer Flores is 11-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Siri leads Tampa Bay with 23 home runs while slugging .516. Brandon Lowe is 7-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .193 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rays: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (illness), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.