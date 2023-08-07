Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Giants look to break road losing streak, play the Angels

By The Associated Press
 
San Francisco Giants (61-51, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-57, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-9, 3.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-8, 4.19 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -120, Angels +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants travel to the Los Angeles Angels looking to end an eight-game road skid.

Los Angeles has a 56-57 record overall and a 29-27 record at home. Angels hitters have a collective .443 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

San Francisco is 28-27 in road games and 61-51 overall. The Giants have a 35-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rengifo has nine doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 13-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has a .270 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 14 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Wilmer Flores is 14-for-41 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .223 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Giants: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.