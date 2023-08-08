Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Angels host the Giants on home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
San Francisco Giants (62-51, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Angels: Lucas Giolito (6-8, 4.36 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels are looking to stop their five-game home losing streak with a victory against the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles has gone 29-28 in home games and 56-58 overall. The Angels have a 32-15 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco is 62-51 overall and 29-27 in road games. The Giants have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.88.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 66 extra base hits (19 doubles, seven triples and 40 home runs). Luis Rengifo is 13-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has a .272 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 14 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Wilmer Flores is 15-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Giants: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.