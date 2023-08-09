"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Angels and Giants play to determine series winner

By The Associated Press
 
San Francisco Giants (62-52, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Angels: Shohei Ohtani (9-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Moustakas (8) scores off of a double hit by Hunter Renfroe ahead of a throw to San Francisco Giants catcher Blake Sabol (2) during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Brandon Drury (23) also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Drury has 3 hits, Giolito wins first home start as Angels beat Giants 7-5 to snap 7-game skid
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) scores off of a single hit by C.J. Cron during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Giants score 6 runs in the 9th inning of an 8-3 win, sending the Angels to their 7th straight loss
Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio celebrates with Daulton Varsho (25) after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Biggio hits two-run homer in 8th as Blue Jays beat Guardians 3-1

Los Angeles has gone 30-28 at home and 57-58 overall. The Angels have hit 173 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

San Francisco has gone 29-28 on the road and 62-52 overall. The Giants are 44-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 19 doubles, seven triples and 40 home runs while hitting .307 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 RBI for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 17-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Giants: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.