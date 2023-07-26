FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Athletics play the Giants looking to break road losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Oakland Athletics (28-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (55-47, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Hogan Harris (2-4, 6.11 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (4-4, 4.99 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, laughs as he talks to his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara prior to a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Aug. 1 and with less than a week remaining, it’s sometimes hard to figure out which teams are the buyers and which are the sellers.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Skubal strikes out 9, Tigers hand Giants season-worst 6th consecutive loss, 5-1
Tarik Skubal struck out nine while recording his first victory in more than a year and the Detroit Tigers handed the San Francisco Giants their season-worst sixth consecutive loss, 5-1.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting well after his Derby win, and Toronto’s offense could use a boost
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting just fine after winning the All-Star Home Run Derby. The Toronto slugger went deep Sunday for the fourth time in nine games since the break.
Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith hits a two-RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Thomas steals 4 as the Nationals top the Giants 6-1 for their first sweep since 2021
Lane Thomas matched a Nationals record with four stolen bases, and Washington recorded its first series sweep in nearly two years with a 6-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -182, Athletics +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the San Francisco Giants looking to break a five-game road skid.

San Francisco is 27-22 in home games and 55-47 overall. The Giants are 29-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland has a 28-75 record overall and a 13-36 record on the road. The Athletics have a 20-61 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .238 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 11-for-29 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .182 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Brent Rooker: day-to-day (illness), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.