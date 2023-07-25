FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Giants aim to break 6-game slide, play the Athletics

By The Associated Press
 
Oakland Athletics (28-74, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-47, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (2-6, 6.75 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (6-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

Other news
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Skubal strikes out 9, Tigers hand Giants season-worst 6th consecutive loss, 5-1
Tarik Skubal struck out nine while recording his first victory in more than a year and the Detroit Tigers handed the San Francisco Giants their season-worst sixth consecutive loss, 5-1.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting well after his Derby win, and Toronto’s offense could use a boost
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting just fine after winning the All-Star Home Run Derby. The Toronto slugger went deep Sunday for the fourth time in nine games since the break.
Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith hits a two-RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Thomas steals 4 as the Nationals top the Giants 6-1 for their first sweep since 2021
Lane Thomas matched a Nationals record with four stolen bases, and Washington recorded its first series sweep in nearly two years with a 6-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.
Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams runs the bases for his two-run homer during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Abrams stays hot, homers on his bobblehead night as the Nationals rout the Giants 10-1
CJ Abrams homered on his bobblehead night, Josiah Gray earned his first win since June 30 and the Washington Nationals routed the San Francisco Giants 10-1.

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to stop their six-game slide when they play the Oakland Athletics.

San Francisco has a 26-22 record at home and a 54-47 record overall. The Giants have hit 117 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Oakland has a 28-74 record overall and a 13-35 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 20-61 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads the Giants with 13 home runs while slugging .401. Wilmer Flores is 13-for-32 with four doubles, five home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .178 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Brent Rooker: day-to-day (illness), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.