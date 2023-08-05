FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Athletics aim to break slide in game against the Giants

By The Associated Press
 
Share

San Francisco Giants (61-49, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (30-80, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ross Stripling (0-4, 5.52 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (2-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -178, Athletics +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Other news
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) talks to Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a single during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Angels will wait a couple more days before finalizing Ohtani’s next start on the mound
San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr., right, celebrates with Joc Pederson, left, after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Wade provides only run with a homer in the 4th as Giants blank Diamondbacks 1-0
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera, right, tags out San Francisco Giants' Patrick Bailey at home during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Davis hits tiebreaking double in 6th to back Webb’s first win in 5 starts, Giants beat D-backs 4-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics enter a matchup against the San Francisco Giants as losers of four games in a row.

Oakland has a 15-39 record at home and a 30-80 record overall. The Athletics have a 20-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 61-49 record overall and a 28-25 record in road games. The Giants have a 35-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 48 RBI for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 10-for-40 with a double, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr leads the Giants with a .268 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 61 walks and 31 RBI. Wilmer Flores is 14-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 7-3, .220 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Tony Kemp: day-to-day (rib), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.