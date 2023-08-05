Athletics aim to break slide in game against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (61-49, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (30-80, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ross Stripling (0-4, 5.52 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (2-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -178, Athletics +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics enter a matchup against the San Francisco Giants as losers of four games in a row.

Oakland has a 15-39 record at home and a 30-80 record overall. The Athletics have a 20-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 61-49 record overall and a 28-25 record in road games. The Giants have a 35-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 48 RBI for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 10-for-40 with a double, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr leads the Giants with a .268 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 61 walks and 31 RBI. Wilmer Flores is 14-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 7-3, .220 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Tony Kemp: day-to-day (rib), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.