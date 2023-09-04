Tauchman leads Cubs against the Giants after 4-hit outing

San Francisco Giants (70-67, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (73-64, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-11, 3.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (15-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -137, Giants +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the San Francisco Giants after Mike Tauchman’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Chicago is 73-64 overall and 37-31 in home games. The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .417.

San Francisco is 32-36 on the road and 70-67 overall. The Giants are 51-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs while hitting .320 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 14-for-38 with six doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .276 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 25 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. J.D. Davis is 9-for-36 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Giants: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.