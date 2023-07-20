People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Giants bring 2-1 series lead over Reds into game 4

By The Associated Press
 
San Francisco Giants (54-42, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-46, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (6-2, 2.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (4-2, 2.45 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson, right, celebrates with third base coach J.R. House after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Will Benson hits 3-run homer as Cincinnati Reds cool off San Francisco Giants with 3-2 win
Will Benson hit a three-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds snapped San Francisco’s seven-game win streak with a 3-2 victory over the Giants.
San Francisco Giants Brandon Crawford follows through on a two-run home run against Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Giants’ Brandon Crawford put on injured list with left knee inflammation
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of left knee inflammation.
Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Reds’ Christian Encarnacion-Strand has pinch-hit 3-run homer for 1st major league knock
Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s first major league hit was a pinch-hit, three-run homer that gave the Cincinnati Reds an 8-7 lead against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning Tuesday night.
San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval, left, high-fives Wilmer Flores after the final out of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, early Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Giants beats Reds 4-2 and 11-10, extend winning streak to 7 and Reds’ skid to 6
Casey Schmitt drew a bases-loaded walk that forced home the go-ahead run in a three-run seventh inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-10 for a seven-game winning streak.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -115, Reds -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants meet the Cincinnati Reds leading the series 2-1.

Cincinnati has gone 24-26 in home games and 51-46 overall. The Reds have a 40-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco is 54-42 overall and 28-20 on the road. The Giants have gone 38-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has a .286 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 14 doubles, three triples and six home runs. Matt McLain is 11-for-39 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Conforto ranks sixth on the Giants with 22 extra base hits (nine doubles and 13 home runs). Blake Sabol is 10-for-32 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .185 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 8-2, .230 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luke Weaver: day-to-day (elbow), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (gastritis), Ben Lively: day-to-day (cramps), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (hamstring), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.