Reds host San Francisco Giants, look to break home slide

By The Associated Press
 
San Francisco Giants (54-41, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-46, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-7, 5.95 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Reds’ Christian Encarnacion-Strand has pinch-hit 3-run homer for 1st major league knock
Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s first major league hit was a pinch-hit, three-run homer that gave the Cincinnati Reds an 8-7 lead against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning Tuesday night.
San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval, left, high-fives Wilmer Flores after the final out of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, early Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Giants beats Reds 4-2 and 11-10, extend winning streak to 7 and Reds’ skid to 6
Casey Schmitt drew a bases-loaded walk that forced home the go-ahead run in a three-run seventh inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-10 for a seven-game winning streak.
A tarp cover the field during a rain delay in the eighth inning of a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Rain forces suspension of Giants-Reds with game tied at 2
Rain forced suspension of Monday’s series-opener between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds with the score tied at 2 and one out in the top of the eighth inning after a one-hour, 55-minute delay.
San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis, left, scores around a tag-attempt by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay, second from right, the second of two runs driven in on a double by Michael Conforto off Pirates relief pitcher Yerry De Los Santos during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Conforto, Bailey hit 10th-inning doubles and Giants beat Pirates 8-4 to win 5th straight
Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 to finish a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to five.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -125, Reds +104; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the San Francisco Giants looking to end a five-game home skid.

Cincinnati has a 50-46 record overall and a 23-26 record at home. Reds hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Francisco is 54-41 overall and 28-19 on the road. The Giants have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.94.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India leads Cincinnati with 14 home runs while slugging .413. Joey Votto is 10-for-33 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .274 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 17-for-34 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .213 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 8-2, .227 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luke Weaver: day-to-day (elbow), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (gastritis), Ben Lively: day-to-day (cramps), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (knee), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.