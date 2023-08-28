Giants play the Reds in first of 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (68-64, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (67-63, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -115, Reds -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to open a three-game series.

San Francisco has a 67-63 record overall and a 36-30 record at home. The Giants are 49-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 37-30 record on the road and a 68-64 record overall. The Reds have a 52-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .296 for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 6-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt McLain has 23 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 10-for-30 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Reds: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

