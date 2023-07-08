This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Rockies face the Giants leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies (34-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (47-41, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Connor Seabold (0-0); Giants: TBD

Other news
Colorado Rockies Austin Gomber throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Tovar hits 3-run homer, Gomber wins third straight start as the Rockies beat the Giants 5-2
Ezequiel Tovar hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh to help Austin Gomber win his third straight start, and the Colorado Rockies ended an 11-game losing streak San Francisco Giants by beating the Giants 5-2.
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Taylor Rogers throws in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cobb fans seven to anchor Giants’ 2-0 victory over the Mariners
Alex Cobb had seven strikeouts in six crisp innings and combined with three relievers on a seven-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended their four-game losing streak by beating the Seattle Mariners 2-0.
Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz connects for a two run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Díaz homers twice to help Houston Astros down Colorado Rockies 6-4
Yainer Díaz had his first career two-homer game and Jeremy Peña added a two-run shot in his return from injury to lead the Houston Astros past the Colorado Rockies 6-4.
Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez scores on a wild pitch in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Rodríguez delivers in 4-run 9th against All-Star closer Doval as Mariners beat Giants 6-5
Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run double in a four-run ninth inning against All-Star closer Camilo Doval, and the Seattle Mariners held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -188, Rockies +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco is 47-41 overall and 24-22 at home. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .405.

Colorado has a 14-31 record on the road and a 34-55 record overall. The Rockies have an 18-49 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Giants are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads the Giants with 12 home runs while slugging .402. J.D. Davis is 9-for-38 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with 14 home runs while slugging .476. Ezequiel Tovar is 12-for-38 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .197 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .250 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.