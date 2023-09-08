Giants look to break slide in matchup with the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (51-88, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (70-70, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ty Blach (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -204, Rockies +170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to break their six-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

San Francisco is 70-70 overall and 38-31 at home. The Giants have a 37-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has a 22-50 record in road games and a 51-88 record overall. The Rockies are 23-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Giants hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 21 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .284 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-40 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 69 RBI for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 10-for-36 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .228 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Gomber: day-to-day (back), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.