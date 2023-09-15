UAW strike
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee latest
Vikings vs. Eagles
Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom

Giants look to stop road slide, face the Rockies

By The Associated Press
 
Share

San Francisco Giants (75-71, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-92, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (10-12, 3.54 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 177 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-5, 6.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -224, Rockies +184; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Other news
Grounds crew members pick up covers from the field after the postponement of a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Denver. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Saturday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Giants-Rockies postponed by weather; doubleheader set for Saturday
San Francisco Giants' Patrick Bailey, bottom, scores the winning run against Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor during the tenth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The Giants won 6-5. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Davis homers, Wade hits winning sac fly as Giants rally past Guardians 6-5 in 10
Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman reacts after being called out on strikes against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Tyler Freeman’s go-ahead two-run single in the sixth sends Guardians past Giants 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will aim to break a six-game road skid when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 53-92 overall and 31-39 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks ninth in the NL.

San Francisco has a 32-39 record on the road and a 75-71 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 4.02 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Giants are ahead 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 29 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs while hitting .247 for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 9-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with 22 home runs while slugging .526. J.D. Davis is 10-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Giants: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.