Dodgers play the Giants with 2-1 series lead

San Francisco Giants (77-78, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ryan Walker (4-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Lance Lynn (12-11, 5.92 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -215, Giants +178; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take a 2-1 lead into the latest game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles has a 95-59 record overall and a 52-28 record in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .340 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Francisco is 34-46 on the road and 77-78 overall. The Giants have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.11.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Giants lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 58 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 97 RBI while hitting .338 for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 12-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 22 doubles and 22 home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 12-for-39 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .231 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Giants: 3-7, .209 batting average, 5.35 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Jakob Junis: day-to-day (neck), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Keaton Winn: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.