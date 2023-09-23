Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants Saturday

San Francisco Giants (77-77, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (94-59, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Los Angeles has gone 51-28 at home and 94-59 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .340 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Francisco is 77-77 overall and 34-45 on the road. The Giants have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.09.

Saturday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Giants hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts ranks second on the Dodgers with 78 extra base hits (38 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 11-for-36 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has 26 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 48 RBI for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 11-for-29 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Giants: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Keaton Winn: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.