Giants look to end 3-game slide, take on the Dodgers

By The Associated Press
 
San Francisco Giants (76-77, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sean Manaea (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to end their three-game skid with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 94-58 record overall and a 51-27 record at home. The Dodgers have a 38-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has a 76-77 record overall and a 33-45 record on the road. The Giants have a 30-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 39 home runs, 89 walks and 103 RBI while hitting .309 for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-36 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with 22 home runs while slugging .516. LaMonte Wade Jr is 11-for-29 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Giants: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Keaton Winn: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.