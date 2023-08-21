Southern California earthquake
Giants visit the Phillies to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
San Francisco Giants (65-59, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (67-57, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (6-2, 4.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (10-8, 4.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -165, Giants +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the San Francisco Giants to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 34-24 at home and 67-57 overall. The Phillies have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .324.

San Francisco is 65-59 overall and 30-31 on the road. The Giants have the ninth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.94.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 32 home runs while slugging .429. Trea Turner is 14-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr leads the Giants with a .259 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 66 walks and 35 RBI. Thairo Estrada is 12-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Giants: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (forearm), LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (side), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Mark Mathias: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.