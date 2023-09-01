Padres take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (70-64, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-73, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tristan Beck (3-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Padres: Michael Wacha (10-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -130, Giants +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres enter a matchup with the San Francisco Giants after losing three games in a row.

San Diego has gone 35-34 in home games and 62-73 overall. The Padres have gone 46-22 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco is 70-64 overall and 32-33 on the road. The Giants have hit 144 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 26 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs while hitting .261 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 9-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 20 doubles and 19 home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 13-for-43 with three doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.44 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.