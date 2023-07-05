FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Mariners play the Giants after Ford’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (42-42, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (46-40, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tommy Milone (0-0); Giants: Alex Cobb (5-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -157, Mariners +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the San Francisco Giants after Mike Ford had four hits on Tuesday in a 6-0 win over the Giants.

San Francisco is 46-40 overall and 23-21 at home. The Giants are sixth in the NL with 102 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Seattle has a 42-42 record overall and an 18-22 record on the road. The Mariners have hit 98 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has nine home runs, 53 walks and 28 RBI while hitting .278 for the Giants. J.D. Davis is 11-for-37 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .267 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 14-for-44 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (undisclosed), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.