Giants host the Rangers on 3-game home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Texas Rangers (68-47, first in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (62-53, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (7-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Giants: Scott Alexander (6-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -118, Giants -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the Texas Rangers.

San Francisco has a 62-53 record overall and a 33-24 record at home. The Giants have a 35-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas is 68-47 overall and 28-27 in road games. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.07.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs while hitting .269 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 16-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rangers: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Giants: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.